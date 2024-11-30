Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14 Place QuadWash™ Dishwasher in Stainless Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

14 Place QuadWash™ Dishwasher in Stainless Finish

DFB512FP

14 Place QuadWash™ Dishwasher in Stainless Finish

(0)

Clean from Every Angle

Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.

Four Washing Arms

The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.

Multi-Directional Rotation

With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Foldable Tines

Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

Easy Height Adjustment

Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.

Energy Efficient

Compared to conventional motors, LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.

Long-Lasing Durability

Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor.

Turbo cycle

Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean hard soiled dishes in just less than an hour.

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

High Temp

Tub temperature reaches up to 80°C during the rinse cycle, which enables ultimate hygienic care of dishes.

Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.

Minimalist Exterior Design

The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

Elegant Interior Design

Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

Summary

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DFB512FP

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Installation Type

    Free Standing

  • Panel Type

    Front Control

  • Total Place Settings

    14

APPEARANCE

  • Colors

    Platinum Steel

  • Status Indicators

    Yes

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Material

    NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    No

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes (NFC)

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    Yes

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Number of Options

    6

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    8

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Turbo

    Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Cycle Time

    215

  • Express Cycle Time

    38

  • Noise Emission Class

    No

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    46

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    59

  • Water Consumption(L)

    9.6

KEY FEATURES

  • Smart Rack+™

    No

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop

    Yes

  • Auto Opening Door

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    4

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    No

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    No

  • TrueSteam™

    No

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    30

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    680 x 890 x 665

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    52

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Product Weight (kg)

    48

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1600-1800

  • Power Supply (V)

    220-240

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

What people are saying

