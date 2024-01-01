We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place QuadWash™ Dishwasher with TrueSteam™ in Stainless Finish
*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Base on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325(steam) and DFB415(non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
Machine Clean Reminder
Turbo cycle
Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean hard soiled dishes in just less than an hour.
Minimalist Exterior Design
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Display Type
LED
-
Installation Type
Free Standing
-
Panel Type
Front Control
-
Total Place Settings
14
APPEARANCE
-
Colors
Platinum Silver3
-
Status Indicators
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
-
Tub Material
STS
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
Yes
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
No
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Cancel
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
Heavy
No
-
High Temp.
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Steam)_3 Sec. Key
-
Normal
No
-
Number of Options
8
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
10
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Turbo
Yes
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Cycle Time
215
-
Express Cycle Time
38
-
Noise Emission Class
C
-
Noise Level (dBA)
46
-
Turbo Cycle Time
59
-
Water Consumption(L)
9.9
KEY FEATURES
-
Smart Rack+™
Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
Yes
-
Auto Opening Door
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
3
-
QuadWash™
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Adjustable Leg (mm)
30
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
680 x 890 x 665
-
Packing Weight (kg)
52
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
-
Product Weight (kg)
48
POWER / RATINGS
-
Frequency (Hz)
50Hz
-
Power Consumption (W)
1600-1800W
-
Power Supply (V)
220-240V~
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Remote Control
No
-
Remote Monitoring
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
