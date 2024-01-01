We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
336L Wide Bottom Freezer with DoorCooling⁺™ in Black Finish
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
**A+++-40% means 40% more efficient than threshold value for A+++ refrigerator. (A+++ to D scale).
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
336
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 682
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Bottom mount
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
336
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
185
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
External LCD Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
No
-
Product Weight (kg)
72
-
Depth without door (mm)
610
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 682
-
Depth without handle (mm)
682
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
-
Deodorizer
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
Yes
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black Steel
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
LED Panel (Top)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
No
-
Shelf_Folding
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
Yes
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
