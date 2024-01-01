Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
446L Wide Bottom Freezer with DoorCooling⁺™ in Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

446L Wide Bottom Freezer with DoorCooling⁺™ in Black Finish

GC-F569NQHM

446L Wide Bottom Freezer with DoorCooling⁺™ in Black Finish

(0)
GC-F569NQHM

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

REF-Vplus-MetaltouchSTS-02-2-LinearCooling-Desktop

REF-Vplus-MetaltouchSTS-02-3-LinearCooling-Desktop

REF-Vplus-MetaltouchSTS-02-4-LinearCooling-Desktop

24 Hours Even Cooling1

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere1

DoorCooling+

Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge help maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

 

*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
**A+++-40% means 40% more efficient than threshold value for A+++ refrigerator. (A+++ to D scale).

 

*Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SmartThinQ

Smart Way to Control Your Fridge

With a compatible smartphone and LG SmartThinQ™ app, you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
*Product image shown may vary from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

 

*Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-F569NQHM

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1850 x 700

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    91

  • Product Weight (kg)

    83

  • Depth without door (mm)

    595

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1850 x 700

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    700

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    External

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    No

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    Half

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Air Flow

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 