446L Wide Bottom Freezer with DoorCooling⁺™ in Black Finish
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
**A+++-40% means 40% more efficient than threshold value for A+++ refrigerator. (A+++ to D scale).
*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1850 x 700
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
91
-
Product Weight (kg)
83
-
Depth without door (mm)
595
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1850 x 700
-
Depth without handle (mm)
700
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
External
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
No
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
Half
-
Fresh 0 Zone
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Air Flow
No
