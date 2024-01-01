We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
423L Slim Door-in-Door French Door Fridge in Stainless Finish
² Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
426
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
Plumbing
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
426
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
283
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
136
-
Product Weight (kg)
126
-
Depth without door (mm)
570
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Steel
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Shelf_Folding
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
