570L Door-in-Door™ Fridge with UVnano and Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

GC-J24FFCBB

570L Door-in-Door™ Fridge with UVnano and Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish

GC-J24FFCBB
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • LINEARCooling™
  • Door Cooling+
  • Door-in-Door
  • Hygiene Fresh+
  • UVnano™
Inverter Linear Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor

Door-in-Door®

Door-in-Door®

Hygiene Fresh+

Hygiene Fresh+

LINEAR Cooling™

LINEAR Cooling™

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

SmartDiagnosis™

SmartDiagnosis™

The combination of LG Inverter Linear Compressor and air flow design from the back and front vents helps to keep food fresher for longer and enhance cooling for stored items.

LINEAR Cooling™

Keep Food Fresh for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Door Cooling+™

Fast Cooling for Stored Door Items

Air vents located at the front of the fridge direct cool air onto food items stored in the door area.

LG GC-J22FTLPL 99.999% Fresh Air

Hygiene FRESH+TM

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.

LG GC-J22FTLPL Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.
LG GC-J22FTLPL The Slim Indoor Icemaker
SpacePlus™ Ice System

The Slim Indoor Icemaker

Our innovative ice maker system is built into the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.²

² Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GC-J24FFCBB.AEVQESA

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1792 x 729

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes (Door-in-Door)

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    153

  • Product Weight (kg)

    143

  • Depth without door (mm)

    684

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1792 x 729

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    729

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes (Door-in-Door)

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top + Side LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Extra Space

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

    No

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

