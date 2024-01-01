Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
626L InstaView™ Door-in-Door French Door Fridge in Black Finish

626L InstaView™ Door-in-Door French Door Fridge in Black Finish

GC-X268NQSM

626L InstaView™ Door-in-Door French Door Fridge in Black Finish

LG GC-X268NQSM Front View
Inverter Linear Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor

Door-in-Door®

Door-in-Door®

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

LG Smart Cooling Plus

LG Smart Cooling Plus

SmartPull™ Handle

SmartPull™ Handle

SmartDiagnosis™

SmartDiagnosis™

*Compared to LG's standard width French door refrigerator.
*Standard width French door refrigerator, excludes other LG manufactured products.

Raid the Fridge without Losing Your Cool

Raid the Fridge without Losing Your Cool

Combining innovation and distinctive design, the InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerator will enhance even the most beautifully crafted kitchen. The sleek tinted glass panel illuminates with two quick knocks, so you can see inside the easy access compartment without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Reach Favorites Fast

 

The popular Door-in-Door® design offers quick and easy access to favorite foods.

Fit More With The Adjustable Bin

 

The adjustable bin smoothly glides up and down to fit snacks and drinks of all sizes.

One Size Fills All

One Size Fills All

Finally, an ice & water dispenser that can accommodate just about any bottle size. With the convenient Measured Fill feature, you can also dispense exact amounts of filtered water in ounces (4,8,16, or 32).
Keeps Produce Fresh up to 2X Longer*

Keeps Produce Fresh up to 2X Longer*

Only LG offers 3 cooling technologies that work together to extend the life of fruits and vegetables and help keep all foods fresh. Linear Cooling keeps temperatures within 1°F of the setting, Smart Cooling uses sensors and vents for total cooling control, and Door Cooling+ delivers blasts of cool air to all areas of the refrigerator.

*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S.

Hygiene FRESH+TM

99.999% Fresh Air

Hygiene FRESH+TM

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GC-X268NQSM Fast
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

The Look You Love Without the Fuss

The Look You Love Without the Fuss

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates space
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates space

Our innovative ice maker system is built in the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.
Flawless New Finish Lets Your Style Shine

Flawless New Finish Lets Your Style Shine

Formed from stainless steel coated with a darker hue and topped with a protective coating, the LG Black Stainless Steel Series makes every appliance fingerprint and smudge resistant. A dry cloth is all it takes to bring back its original luster.

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    626

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    908 x 1772 x 822

  • Compressor Type

    Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • Plumbing

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    French Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    626

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    478

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    140

  • Product Weight (kg)

    130

  • Depth without door (mm)

    728

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    908 x 1772 x 822

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    Yes

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

