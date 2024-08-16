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617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer & FREE 38L SolarDOM
617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer & FREE 38L SolarDOM
GR-A24FDMMB.MA38001
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Key Features
- With its innovative LED door panels, LG’s MoodUP™ refrigerator presents unrivaled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish kitchen
- Our InstaView™ feature is a sleek glass panel that lights up with two quick knocks, allowing you to see the contents inside without opening the door
- Linear Cooling™ limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃, maintaining initial freshness longer than a conventional cooling system
- Control your fridge remotely with LG ThinQ™ technology. Advanced Smart Learner™ technology modifies the appliance operation based on your unique use
- LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor™ uses just one friction point, allowing it to operate quietly, prevent wear and tear and save on energy consumption
Products in this Bundle: 2
Much to adore. The fridge with more.
Colour collection
Browse fun colours to perfectly capture your mood.
Music collection
Make your fridge the ultimate party accessory.
InstaView™
Knock twice to see inside without losing cool air.
LG ThinQ™
Control and monitor your fridge from your device.
Colour collection
Let your mood set the vibe
Easily customise your fridge’s colour display from the ThinQ™ app.*
Thousands of colour combinations!
Create your perfect colour story from over thousands of different combinations inside the LG ThinQ™ app.
*LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required. Visit lg.com/uk/lg
thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
*Overseas model shown and may differ from model available for sale in UK. Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.
The Reason to buy
LG Microwave Oven History
Bottom Grill
LG's SolarDOM gives you a true oven quality with Bottom Grill. Unlike the conventional convection products, it adds heat not only from the back but also from the bottom, which gives taste-cooking just like traditional oven. (Tested by LGA, a German test institute) It is the best choice for the food which requires bottom grilling.
- 617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer, Colour Changing LED
- 38L SolarDOM with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill
All Spec
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
No
Country of Origin
No
Door Color
Stainless Steel
Door Design
Smog
EasyClean
Yes
Installation Type
Free Standing
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Oven Capacity (L)
38
Type
Convection
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Clock
Yes
Add 30 Seconds
No
Child Lock
No
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
No
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Eco-on
No
Heater Type
Charcoal , Sheath
Humidity Sensor
No
Cavity Light Type
LED
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
1900
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1650 / 2350
Convection Power Consumption (W)
2300
Grill Power Consumption (W)
1600 / 1100 / 700
How to Cook
No
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1650
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
Oven Capacity (L)
38
Smart Inverter
No
Total Power Consumption (W)
No
Turntable Size (mm)
Φ406
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Outside
Control Type
Button and Dial
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
No
Auto Cook
Yes
Auto Reheat
No
Bake
No
Convection Bake
No
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
No
Grill
Yes
Inverter Defrost
No
Melt
No
Memory Cook
No
Proof
No
Roast
No
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
Yes
Warm
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Door Design
No
Door Open Type
Pull Down
Trim Kit (Sold Separately)
No
Cavity Design
Stainless Steel Round
Door Color
Silver
Door Glass Design
No
Exterior Design
No
Interior Color
No
Outcase Color
Silver
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Shipping Weight (kg)
20.5
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
394 x 262 x 378
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
610 x 447 x 559
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
527 x 395 x 469
Product Weight (kg)
16.5
DRAWER FEATURES
Drawer Time Control
No
Drawer Type
No
Warming Drawer Levels
No
Warming Drawer Temperature (℃)
No
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
900
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230 / 50
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
Air Fry Pan (Ea)
No
Cook Book (Ea)
Yes
Crispy Tray (Ea)
No
Enamel Tray (Ea)
No
Glass Tray (Ea)
No
Grill Tray (Ea)
No
High Rack (Ea)
Yes
Low Rack (Ea)
Yes
Metal Tray (Ea)
Yes
Oven Gloves (Ea)
No
Racks (Ea)
No
Rotate Ring (Ea)
Yes
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
Yes
Steam Bowl (Ea)
Yes
Steam Chef (Ea)
Yes
User Manual (Ea)
Yes
Water Tank (Ea)
No
Water Tray (Ea)
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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