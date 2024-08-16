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617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer & FREE 38L SolarDOM

617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer & FREE 38L SolarDOM

GR-A24FDMMB.MA38001
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gr-a24fdmmb-ma38001
gr-a24fdmmb-ma38001
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Key Features

  • With its innovative LED door panels, LG’s MoodUP™ refrigerator presents unrivaled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish kitchen
  • Our InstaView™ feature is a sleek glass panel that lights up with two quick knocks, allowing you to see the contents inside without opening the door
  • Linear Cooling™ limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃, maintaining initial freshness longer than a conventional cooling system
  • Control your fridge remotely with LG ThinQ™ technology. Advanced Smart Learner™ technology modifies the appliance operation based on your unique use
  • LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor™ uses just one friction point, allowing it to operate quietly, prevent wear and tear and save on energy consumption
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 617L MoodUP™ Multi-Door Fridge Freezer

GR-A24FDMMB

617L MoodUP™ French Door Fridge Freezer, Colour Changing LED
Microwaves : 38L SolarDOM with Charcoal Lighting Heater™ MA3884VC

MA3884VC

38L SolarDOM with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill
MoodUP™

MoodUP™

Much to adore. The fridge with more.

Products and ThinQ Images

Colour collection​

Browse fun colours to perfectly capture your mood.

Sound waves are shown behind the product image.

Music collection

Make your fridge the ultimate party accessory.

Image of knocking on Instaview twice

InstaView™​

Knock twice to see inside without losing cool air.

An image using ThinQ on the phone

LG ThinQ™

Control and monitor your fridge from your device.

Colour collection

Let your mood set the vibe

Easily customise your fridge’s colour display from the ThinQ™ app.*

Thousands of colour combinations!

Create your perfect colour story from over thousands of different combinations inside the LG ThinQ™ app.

A video that shows various colors of the product

*LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required. Visit lg.com/uk/lg

thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

*Overseas model shown and may differ from model available for sale in UK. Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.

The Reason to buy

LG Microwave Oven History

Bottom Grill

LG's SolarDOM gives you a true oven quality with Bottom Grill. Unlike the conventional convection products, it adds heat not only from the back but also from the bottom, which gives taste-cooking just like traditional oven. (Tested by LGA, a German test institute) It is the best choice for the food which requires bottom grilling.
Print

All Spec

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

No

Country of Origin

No

Door Color

Stainless Steel

Door Design

Smog

EasyClean

Yes

Installation Type

Free Standing

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (L)

38

Type

Convection

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Clock

Yes

Add 30 Seconds

No

Child Lock

No

Completion Beeper

Yes

EasyClean

No

Kitchen Timer

No

Time Setting

Yes

Turntable On/Off

No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Eco-on

No

Heater Type

Charcoal , Sheath

Humidity Sensor

No

Cavity Light Type

LED

Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

1900

Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

1650 / 2350

Convection Power Consumption (W)

2300

Grill Power Consumption (W)

1600 / 1100 / 700

How to Cook

No

Microwave Power Consumption (W)

1650

Microwave Power Levels

5

Microwave Power Output (W)

900

Oven Capacity (L)

38

Smart Inverter

No

Total Power Consumption (W)

No

Turntable Size (mm)

Φ406

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

LED

Control Location

Outside

Control Type

Button and Dial

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

No

Auto Cook

Yes

Auto Reheat

No

Bake

No

Convection Bake

No

Defrost

Yes

Dehydrate

No

Grill

Yes

Inverter Defrost

No

Melt

No

Memory Cook

No

Proof

No

Roast

No

Sensor Cook

No

Sensor Reheat

No

Slow Cook

No

Soften

No

Speed Convection

No

Speed Grill

No

Stage Cooking

No

Steam Cook

Yes

Warm

No

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

No

Door Open Type

Pull Down

Trim Kit (Sold Separately)

No

Cavity Design

Stainless Steel Round

Door Color

Silver

Door Glass Design

No

Exterior Design

No

Interior Color

No

Outcase Color

Silver

Printproof Finish

No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (kg)

20.5

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

394 x 262 x 378

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

610 x 447 x 559

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

527 x 395 x 469

Product Weight (kg)

16.5

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Time Control

No

Drawer Type

No

Warming Drawer Levels

No

Warming Drawer Temperature (℃)

No

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

900

Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

230 / 50

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC Tag On

No

SmartDiagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

ACCESSORIES

Air Fry Pan (Ea)

No

Cook Book (Ea)

Yes

Crispy Tray (Ea)

No

Enamel Tray (Ea)

No

Glass Tray (Ea)

No

Grill Tray (Ea)

No

High Rack (Ea)

Yes

Low Rack (Ea)

Yes

Metal Tray (Ea)

Yes

Oven Gloves (Ea)

No

Racks (Ea)

No

Rotate Ring (Ea)

Yes

Rotate Shaft (Ea)

Yes

Steam Bowl (Ea)

Yes

Steam Chef (Ea)

Yes

User Manual (Ea)

Yes

Water Tank (Ea)

No

Water Tray (Ea)

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

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