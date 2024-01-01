We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
608L P-Next 6 Shiny Steel Side by Side Refrigerator, Door-in-Door™
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
SIDE BY SIDE
-
Detail refrigeator type
SIDE BY SIDE
DIMENSIONS
-
Dimension (W*H*D)
912*1797*758
REFRIGERANT
-
Comp - Linear
Yes
-
Refrigerant - CFC-Free(HFC-134a)
Yes
-
Refrigerant - R-600a
Yes
BASIC SPEC
-
Type
Double Door
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
-
Capacity (Gross/Net)
Net: 608 L
-
Bio Shield
Yes
-
Colour
T/Kit STS VCM
-
Energy Rating
A+
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Roller - Normal
Yes
-
Handle
Yes
-
Temp. Function - Express Cool
Yes
-
CFC and Fluorocarbons Free
Yes
-
Door Alarm
Yes
-
Door Key Lock
Yes (Option)
-
Temp. Control - Child Lock
Yes
-
Temp. Control - -35℃ Express Freezing
Yes
-
Temp. Control - Express Freezing
Yes
-
Display - Exterial LED
Yes
-
Temp. Control - Digital Sensors
Yes
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Temperature Control
Electronic (Sensor)
-
Door In Door
Yes
-
Freezing Capacity (kg/24hr)
18kg/24hrs
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Digital Display
LED Touch Display
-
Control Type
Touch
-
Lamp
Yes (LED Top & Side)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Cooling System (No Frost)
Yes
-
Star rating
4 Star
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Tempered Glass Shelves
Yes (3 Fixed, 1 Folding)
-
Door Basket - Transparent
Yes (6)
-
Door Bins
Yes(Moving and Fixed)
-
Drawers
Plastic (2)
-
Cover T/V
Yes
-
Interior lamp
Yes(Top & Side)
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Metallic Decoration - Drawer
Yes
-
Door Basket
Yes (6)
-
Fast Freezing
Yes
-
Cap Decor Finishing
Chrome
-
Egg Basket
Yes(3 Piece)
-
Interior lamp
LED Lighting
-
Drawers - Transparent
Yes (6)
-
Ice Maker - 1- Time Twist Icer (Detachable)
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass / Plastic
Tempered Glass
-
Decor
Silver
-
Lamp
LED Bulbs
-
Door Basket - Transparent
Yes (6)
-
Temperature Adjustment
-15oC~35oC
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
Freezer Shelves
Tempered Glass(4)
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1797
-
Height - to Top of Case
1750
-
Depth - without door
633
-
Depth - without handle
756
-
Depth - including door & handle
758
-
Width
912
STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK
-
Packing(20/40S/40HC)
14/28/28
STUFFING QUANTITY
-
20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC
14/28/28
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.