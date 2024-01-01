608L P-Next 6 Shiny Steel Side by Side Refrigerator, Door-in-Door™

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

GR-M24FWCHL

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Refrigerator Type

    SIDE BY SIDE

  • Detail refrigeator type

    SIDE BY SIDE

DIMENSIONS

  • Dimension (W*H*D)

    912*1797*758

REFRIGERANT

  • Comp - Linear

    Yes

  • Refrigerant - CFC-Free(HFC-134a)

    Yes

  • Refrigerant - R-600a

    Yes

BASIC SPEC

  • Type

    Double Door

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

  • Capacity (Gross/Net)

    Net: 608 L

  • Bio Shield

    Yes

  • Colour

    T/Kit STS VCM

  • Energy Rating

    A+

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Roller - Normal

    Yes

  • Handle

    Yes

  • Temp. Function - Express Cool

    Yes

  • CFC and Fluorocarbons Free

    Yes

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

  • Door Key Lock

    Yes (Option)

  • Temp. Control - Child Lock

    Yes

  • Temp. Control - -35℃ Express Freezing

    Yes

  • Temp. Control - Express Freezing

    Yes

  • Display - Exterial LED

    Yes

  • Temp. Control - Digital Sensors

    Yes

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Temperature Control

    Electronic (Sensor)

  • Door In Door

    Yes

  • Freezing Capacity (kg/24hr)

    18kg/24hrs

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Digital Display

    LED Touch Display

  • Control Type

    Touch

  • Lamp

    Yes (LED Top & Side)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Cooling System (No Frost)

    Yes

  • Star rating

    4 Star

  • Bio Shield (gasket)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    Yes (3 Fixed, 1 Folding)

  • Door Basket - Transparent

    Yes (6)

  • Door Bins

    Yes(Moving and Fixed)

  • Drawers

    Plastic (2)

  • Cover T/V

    Yes

  • Interior lamp

    Yes(Top & Side)

  • Multi-Flow

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Metallic Decoration - Drawer

    Yes

  • Door Basket

    Yes (6)

  • Fast Freezing

    Yes

  • Cap Decor Finishing

    Chrome

  • Egg Basket

    Yes(3 Piece)

  • Interior lamp

    LED Lighting

  • Drawers - Transparent

    Yes (6)

  • Ice Maker - 1- Time Twist Icer (Detachable)

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass / Plastic

    Tempered Glass

  • Decor

    Silver

  • Lamp

    LED Bulbs

  • Door Basket - Transparent

    Yes (6)

  • Temperature Adjustment

    -15oC~35oC

  • Multi Air Flow

    Yes

  • Freezer Shelves

    Tempered Glass(4)

DIMENSION (MM) - NET

  • Height - to Top of Hinge

    1797

  • Height - to Top of Case

    1750

  • Depth - without door

    633

  • Depth - without handle

    756

  • Depth - including door & handle

    758

  • Width

    912

STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK

  • Packing(20/40S/40HC)

    14/28/28

STUFFING QUANTITY

  • 20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC

    14/28/28

