Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
716L InstaView™ Door-in-Door French Door Fridge with UVnano™ in Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

716L InstaView™ Door-in-Door French Door Fridge with UVnano™ in Black Finish

GR-X31FMQRL

716L InstaView™ Door-in-Door French Door Fridge with UVnano™ in Black Finish

(0)

InstaView Door-in-Door

Knock Twice and Easily Access Your Favourites

The evolution of Door-in-Door continues with InstaView Door-in-Door. Simply knock twice on the sleek glass panel to illuminate the contents inside without losing your cool.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

InstaViewDoor-in-Door

With two quick knocks on the sleek glass panel, see inside the quick & easy access compartment for your favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.

Compare text can be up to 40 characters.
Compare text can be up to 40 characters.

Matte Black,
Premium Bold Finish

Bring the latest design trend into your kitchen with the boldness and beauty of black.

Hygiene FRESH+

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Parts Warranty On Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quieter and more durable. LG 10 Year Parts Warranty - as the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.¹

Smart Storage System

Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen

This modern French door fridge is an entertainers delight with storage options such as the Extra Space compartment for your small or loose items, a retractable shelf for your taller items and the SpacePlus™ Ice System that is built into the fridge door so you can utilise your whole top shelf.

The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates space

Our innovative ice maker system is built in the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Retractable Shelf to store Tall items

You can adjust your shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.

Extra Space

Additional space for such items, eggs, cheese or ham slices.

Square Pocket Handle & Dispenser Display

Sleek and Premium Design

Designed with a sleek Pocket Handle, Push Button to access the Door-in-Door® panel and 708 litres of capacity, enjoy the convenience and storage of this modern and very stylish French door refrigerator.

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.²

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Two images are side by side. The left image shows the interior of the freezer stocked with ice cream and the Craft Ice Maker in the top with perfectly round ice cubes in the drawer. The right image shows a hand using tongs to grab round ice cubes to put in a class.

Craft Ice™

Long-lasting, Craft Ice™ without the Work

Elevate your drinks with LG-exclusive Craft Ice™ slow-melting ice balls.

Various glasses of different sizes holding different drinks with round ice cubes are on a kitchen counter.

Craft Ice™

Long-lasting, Craft Ice™ without the Work

Elevate your drinks with LG-exclusive Craft Ice™ slow-melting ice balls.

*Melting speed comparison between Craft Ice™ and Cube Ice. Based on the average time of three individual tests to measure the time taken for the two kinds of ice to completely disappear in the dispensed water (48℉ / 9℃ ). *Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    711

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    912 x 1793 x 919

  • Compressor Type

    Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • Plumbing

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    711

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    464

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    170

  • Depth without door (mm)

    794

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    912 x 1793 x 919

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    Yes

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 