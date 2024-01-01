We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
889L Matte Black, 4 Door InstaView Door-in-Door Fridge
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Temp. Control - Digital Sensors
Yes (4)
-
Temp. control - Fast Freezing
Yes
-
Temp. Control - Child Lock
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Sound Power(dB)
38dB(A)↓
-
Storage time during malfunctions (hr)
12hr
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Compressor
Linear
-
Climate Class
T
-
Finish (Door)
Option
-
Finish (Case)
PCM_Embo
-
Handle Type
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes (InstaView)
-
Hygiene Fresh+™
Yes
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
Yes
-
Color
Matte Black
-
Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY(L)
-
ISO Gross - Total
889
-
ISO Storage (Net) - Total
716
-
ISO Storage (Net) - Freezer
225
-
ISO Storage (Net) - Two Star Secrion
29
-
ISO Storage (Net) - Refrigerator
462
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Width x Height x Depth
912 x 1802 x 924
STUFFING Q
-
20ft
10
-
40ft HC
24
REFRIGERATOR
-
Lamp
Yes (Top + Side LED)
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes (4)
-
Shelf - Folding Shelf
Yes (1)
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes (3)
-
Door basket - Daily Corner
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration (Hot stamping) - Shelf
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration (Hot stamping) - Drawer
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One
Yes (2)
-
Extra Duo Space (Utility Corner)
Yes (2)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
LED
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
Ice Maker - Automatic
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration (Hot stamping) - Drawer
Yes
-
Door Basket - Transparent
Yes (6)
-
Drawer
Yes (6)
