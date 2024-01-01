We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
377L Platinum Silver, Larder Fridge, Inverter Linear Compressor
Summary
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
ISO - Total
377
-
ISO - Refrigerator
377
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net / Packing
70/78
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Height (Net) - to Top of Hinge (A)
1850
-
Depth (Net) - including door & handle (E)
673
-
Width (Net)
595
-
Width x Height x Depth - Product
595 x 673 x 1850
-
Width x Height x Depth - Packing
745 x 665 x 1930
STUFFING Q
-
20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck
24/54/54
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Display - Exterial LED
LED[13]-Button-LG Standard
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Temp. control - Eco Friendly
Yes
-
Temp. control - Power on/off
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Sound Power(dB)
40
-
Energy Class
A+
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
135
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Star rating
****
-
Climate Class
T
-
Finish (Door)
PS 3
-
Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)
PET
-
Handle Type - Material
ABS
-
Handle Type - Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
Easy Handle
-
Dispenser - Water Dispenser
Basic
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
LED (Top + Back)
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Shelf - Wire
Yes
-
Door Basket - Transparent
Yes
-
Door basket - 2ℓBottle Storage
Yes
-
Door basket - Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Egg Tray
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.