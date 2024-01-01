Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
377L Platinum Silver, Larder Fridge, Inverter Linear Compressor

Specs

Reviews

Support

377L Platinum Silver, Larder Fridge, Inverter Linear Compressor

GC-F401ELDZ

377L Platinum Silver, Larder Fridge, Inverter Linear Compressor

(0)

Summary

Print
CAPACITY
377L
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) MM
595 x 673 x 1850
COMPRESSOR
Inverter Linear Compressor
FEATURE
Large Capacity

All Spec

CAPACITY(ℓ)

  • ISO - Total

    377

  • ISO - Refrigerator

    377

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net / Packing

    70/78

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Height (Net) - to Top of Hinge (A)

    1850

  • Depth (Net) - including door & handle (E)

    673

  • Width (Net)

    595

  • Width x Height x Depth - Product

    595 x 673 x 1850

  • Width x Height x Depth - Packing

    745 x 665 x 1930

STUFFING Q

  • 20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck

    24/54/54

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Display - Exterial LED

    LED[13]-Button-LG Standard

  • Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Door alarm

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Eco Friendly

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Power on/off

    Yes

  • Smart DiagnosisTM

    Yes

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Sound Power(dB)

    40

  • Energy Class

    A+

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

    135

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Star rating

    ****

  • Climate Class

    T

  • Finish (Door)

    PS 3

  • Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

    PET

  • Handle Type - Material

    ABS

  • Handle Type - Type (Name of handles and Easy open)

    Easy Handle

  • Dispenser - Water Dispenser

    Basic

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    LED (Top + Back)

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Shelf - Wire

    Yes

  • Door Basket - Transparent

    Yes

  • Door basket - 2ℓBottle Storage

    Yes

  • Door basket - Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

