380L One Door Fridge with DoorCooling⁺™ in Stainless Finish

GC-F411ELDM

GR-F411ELDM
The freezer is shown with the door opening out. Blue air is blowing from the top of each section to completely surround the food that would be inside.
Multi Air Flow

Freshness All Around

Cool air flows in every direction to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest
The Smart Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty icon next to the Smart Inverter Compressor icon.
Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-Year Warranty

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level, saving your money & the planet. Plus, it is also backed by a 10-year warranty, for 10 years of peace of mind.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™

This is a special lattice-type box cover which maintains moisture at an optinum level. Moisture from stored food is evaporated and then condensed on the lattice, maintaining the correct balance of moisture in the box.

Slim Water Dispenser

Slim Water Dispenser

Cold water is always available through the thin-type integrated dispenser.

Tower & Top LED

Tower & Top LED

_ The bright tower & top LEDs illuminate every corner inside
_ Extremely long life-span(semi-permanent)
_ Emit less heat than incandescent bulbs

Easy Open Handle

Easy Open Handle

With LG's Easy Open Handle, door opening has become easier. It also provides better protection for your refrigerator.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
380 Litre
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) MM
595 x 1,860 x 707
COMPRESSOR
Smart Inverter Compressor
FEATURE
DoorCooling+

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    380

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1-Door Fridge

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    380

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    380

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    No

  • Product Weight (kg)

    71

  • Depth without door (mm)

    No

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    No

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    Yes

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

