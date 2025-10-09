We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
386L Pigeon Pair Fridge - Matte Black Finish
Key Features
- Perfect when paired - Matches with Upright Freezer
- Keep food fresher for longer with LINEAR Cooling™
- Level up freshness with optimal humidity thanks to FRESHBalancer®
- Store more of the good stuff with Generous Fresh Capacity
- Fast cooling for stored door items with Door Cooling+™
- 10 year parts warranty on the Inverter Linear Compressor
*Matching Freezer sold seperately.
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
Clever features make smart use of space
Retractable Shelf
Utility Box
Wine Rack
Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines
Designed for a clean, minimalist look.
A Flat Door to Inspired Décor
Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.
Zero-Clearance Hinges
The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.
Elevate the look of your kitchen with understated luxury
Metal Fresh® refers to the metallic finishes on the cold air vents inside the fridge for the LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ features
*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)
FAQs
What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?
LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?
Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.
Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?
No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
LnF(Larder)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
78
-
Product Weight (kg)
71
-
Depth without door (mm)
600
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Depth without handle (mm)
666
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
External
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
5 Bottles
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
10 Eggs
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
