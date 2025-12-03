Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
658L Side-by-Side Fridge in Black Finish

658L Side-by-Side Fridge in Black Finish

658L Side-by-Side Fridge in Black Finish

GC-B257KQJW
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Linear Cooling
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Diagnosis
More
Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.
Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GC-B257KQJW

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    111

  • Product Weight (kg)

    101

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Multi-Air Flow

    No

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 