We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
617L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Connect for Easier Control
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
Yes (Door-in-Door)
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
131
-
Product Weight (kg)
121
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Depth without handle (mm)
735
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes (Door-in-Door)
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.