674L Door-in-Door Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Water Dispenser in Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

GC-J307CQFS

Front View Top Open
The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
Door-in-Door™

Quick & Easy Access
to Your Favorites

Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favorite
foods with concealed opening button.

*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX31945ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.

LINEARCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LINEARCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

UVnano™

Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day

Automatically reduce *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.
FRESHBalancer™

Level Up the Freshness with Optimal Humidity

Maintain optimal humidity to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A video begins with the front view of the refrigerator with both doors wide open. The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside. The neon square around the interior spaces flashes to show the difference between the new space and the old smaller space which is now outlined in a dotted white line.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of space to store all your food and beverages

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your refrigerator. Whether it's everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Converter logo is next to the Inverter Linear logo.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.
FAQ

Q.

What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

Q.

How do non-plumbed fridge freezers work?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer yet still benefit from a water dispenser. When it’s not possible to access a water supply for your appliance, choose one of our non-plumbed models with a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Q.

How does a non-plumbed ice dispenser work?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer yet still benefit from an ice dispenser. In a non-plumbed fridge freezer, you manually fill a built-in water tank inside the fridge which is connected to the ice maker in your freezer. The ice maker in turn feeds the ice dispenser for the luxury of easy-access ice on demand.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    762

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 913

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • Plumbing

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    762

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    522

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    135

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 913

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    Yes

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    Yes

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

