551 Litre
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
SIDE BY SIDE
CAPACITY (NET)
-
Total
551
-
Freezer
186
-
Refrigerator
365
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
40W(1), 30W(1)
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Yes (3)
-
Wine Rack
Yes
-
Door Bins
Bottle guide(2), Gallon storage(1)
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
40W(1)
-
Ice Maker - Door Mounted
Yes
-
Shelves
Tempered Glass (4)
-
Drawers
Plastic (3)
-
Door Bins
Opaque (2 Tilting)
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1751
-
Height - to Top of Case
1720
-
Depth - without door
600
-
Depth - without handle
725
-
Depth - including door & handle
790
-
Width
894
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
894x1757x790
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
954x1882x857
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
132
-
Packing
145
