We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 568L Shiny Steel Top Freezer/Fridge
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Refrigerator Type
Top Freezer
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Finishing
Shiny Steel
-
Energy Grade
A+
-
Colour
Shiny Steel
CAPACITY(L)
-
Net Capacity
570
-
Gross Capacity
606
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
-
Finishing
Shiny Steel
-
LED Display
Yes (Wide Display)(Green)
-
LED Light
Yes (Dual LED Lighting)
-
Fresh 0 Zone
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Shelf w/ Hot Stamping
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
LED Light
Yes
-
Sliding Twist I/Tray
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Dimension (W*H*D)
860*1780*730
STUFFING QUANTITY
-
Stuffing (Qty)
51
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.