Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
get-more-care-logo

Our hero family seems to be distant with their love for each other,
but their silence may be misunderstood. Could they be expressing
care through simple gestures? Watch how LG helps create
moments of care in subtle ways that speak volumes of love.

Watch all Episodes (11)

OLED Evo
What are they up to?

Son is all dressed up in his swimsuit and goggles for a water adventure. But hold on, he's in the living room. What could possibly be happening indoors?
Watch now to uncover the twist!

OLED TVs >

OLED Evo with WebOS
Where is the football match?

Dad starts stressing when he can't find the channel for the football match. But when his teenage daughter steps in, everything changes. What secret does she hold? Watch now to uncover the twist!

OLED TVs >

InstaView with water dispenser
Are you guys ready?

The family is all geared up and ready for the big match! But wait, they seem to be in the kitchen instead. What’s going on?
Watch now to uncover the twist!

InstaView™ Refrigerators >

InstaView
Knock, Knock. Surprise!

After a long day at work, Mom walks into an empty house. Then she notices a note left on the Instaview. What could be inside?
Watch now to uncover the twist!

InstaView™ Refrigerators >

OLED Magic Remote
Can you turn up the volume?

When Grandma struggles to see the buttons on the remote, a little help from her granddaughter and a simple voice command do the trick!
Watch to see the action!

OLED TVs >

AC with ThinQ
Where's the remote?

It’s never there when you need it the most!
When an AC remote goes missing, Dad starts sweating to find it.
But, could Mom be the main suspect all along?
Watch now to find out!

Residential AC's >

AC with ThinQ
How can I escape the heat?

When the AC is on low on a scorching hot day, Mom needs to figure out a way to cool the house from afar!
Can she do it?
Watch now to find out!

Residential AC ThinQ >

InstaView
Honey, where's the Ketchup?

Dad can never find what he’s looking for!
A ketchup bottle hides in plain sight as Dad tries to find it.
But, can Mom “knock” some sense into the situation?
Watch now to find out!

InstaView™ Refrigerators >

InstaView with ThinQ
Can I get a midnight snack?

When Dad disappears for a midnight snack, ThinQ gives Mom the heads up to catch him in the act.
Watch to see the action!

InstaView™ ThinQ >

Washing Machine Dryer
Can we get away with this?

Two partners in crime go on a night-time laundry coverup!
But, will they make it out without getting caught?
Watch now to find out!

Washing Machines >

Dishwasher
Is this clean enough?

It’s only clean if Mom says so!
Will Mom trust anyone but the dishwasher with the dishes?
Watch now to find out!

Dishwashers >

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 