We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5/5kg Front Loader Washer Dryer Combo with AI DD™ & Steam in Black Finish
LG F2V9GCP2E 8.5kg/5kg THOROUGHLY GENTLE YET INCREDIBLY FAST
LG F2V9GCP2E 8.5kg/5kg AI DD™, TurboWash™360˚, Steam+™, Bigger Capacity
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Tested by Intertek on July 2019, TurboWash39+Dry option with Mixed 4kg of laundry.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage
LG F2V9GCP2E 8.5kg/5kg More Energy Efficiency
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
LG F2V9GCP2E 8.5kg/5kg Spray Inverter Pump
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Intello DD
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes (Post DD)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Steam™ (True/Spa/-)
Steam+
-
TurboWash™
TurboWash360™
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
ColdWash
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
6 Motion
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Delay End
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Detergent Level
No
KEY FEATURES
-
Add Item
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Drum Light
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Smart function - Smart Diagnosis
Version 3.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Pre Wash
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Wash Option - Intensive
Yes
-
Wash Option - Turbo Wash
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Rinse+
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Eco
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Eco Hybrid
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Normal Eco
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Low Temp.
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Iron
Yes
FEATURES
-
Finish - Body Color
Black Steel
-
Finish - Door
Chrome rim + Glass Door
-
Finish - Display Background color
Black + Dark Grey
-
Finish - Dial Knop
Chrome + Black Body
-
Basic - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.5
-
Basic - Max Dry Capacity(kg)
5
-
Basic - Spin speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Basic - Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Basic - Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Basic - Auto Restart
Yes
-
Basic - Standby Power zero
Yes
-
Basic - 3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)
Yes
-
Basic - Door Switch type
Auto Door
-
Basic - Door Openning Angle (º)
150
-
Basic - Drum Volume (liters)
58
-
Basic - Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Basic - Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Basic - Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
-
Contol - Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Contol - Diaplay Type
White LED
-
Contol - Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Contol - Delay timer
3-19 hrs
-
Contol - Start/Pause Indication
Yes (Start buttion Blink)
-
Contol - Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Contol - Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Contol - Error Message Alarm
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Type
Washer/dryer
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
No
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
5
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 580
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Weight (kg)
63
-
Weight include packing (kg)
67
ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
A
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cycle No.
14
-
General - Cotton
Yes
-
General - Cotton +
Yes
-
General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
General - Easy Care
Yes
-
General - Duvet
No
-
General - Tub Clean
Yes
-
Caring - Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)
Yes
-
Caring - Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam only)
No
-
Special - Speed14
Yes
-
Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
-
Special - Wash+Dry (WD only)
Yes
-
Special - Delicate
Yes
-
Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
-
Special - TurboWash 39
Yes
-
Special - Dry Only
Yes
-
Special - Tub Clean
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
660 x 580 x 890
-
Weight(kg)
63
-
Weight include packing(kg)
67
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.