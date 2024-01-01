We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12/8kg Front Loader Washer Dryer Combo with AI DD™ & Steam in Black Finish
LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg AI DD™, TurboWash™360˚, Steam+™, Bigger Capacity
*Tested by Intertek on November 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9BWP2W vs. FY10SD4). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option.(F4V9BWP2W vs. FH4G1JCSK2).The results may be different depending on the environment.
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage
LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg More Energy Efficiency
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.
LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg 3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
12/8kg
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Dimension(W x D x H)
600 x 615 x 850
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black Steel
-
Origin
China
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
ColdWash
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Model name
F4V9BCP2E.ABLQESA
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
655
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1145
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 615
-
Weight (kg)
76
ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
A
FEATURES
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Type
Washer/dryer
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
