13/8kg Front Loader Washer Dryer Combo with AI DD™ & Steam+™ in Black Finish

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg AI DD™, TurboWash™360˚, Steam+™, Bigger Capacity
*Tested by Intertek on November 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9BWP2W vs. FY10SD4). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option.(F4V9BWP2W vs. FH4G1JCSK2).The results may be different depending on the environment.
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage
LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg More Energy Efficiency
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.
LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg 3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8.0
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13.0
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bed Sheets
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Double Rinse
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Down Jacket
No
-
Dress Shirts
No
-
Dry Only
Yes
-
Duvet
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
One Shirt
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Pet Care Wash
No
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Rainy Days
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse Only
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
School Uniforms
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Single Garments
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Wash Only
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
TurboWash
No
-
Steam+
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 615
-
Weight (kg)
78.0
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 705
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
660
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1350
-
Weight include packing (kg)
82.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
ColdWash
No
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806096002537
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.