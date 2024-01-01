We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12/8kg Silver Washer Dryer Combo, TWINWash Upgradable, TrueSteam, ThinQ, Silver
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Model type
Front Loader
-
Color
Silver
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
-
Drum Volume(L)
77
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Load detect
Yes
-
Foam sensing & removal
Yes
-
Variable Spin speed
1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/40/50/60/95 ℃
-
Hot & Cold Water option
option
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Spray Rinse system
Yes
-
Atomizing system
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Motor type
Direct Drive
-
Display
Big Touch LED
-
Steam
Yes
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Trim kit design
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Door size
535mm
-
Door Openning Angle
125°
-
Door Rim
New Metalic Color
-
Aqua-Lock
Yes
-
Front Cover
Black Tempered Glass
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Water Consumption (wash)
69
-
Water Consumption (dry)
61
-
Energy Consumption cold
0.663kWh/kg
-
Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)
10
-
Cycle Time (40℃ Cotton)
105 min
-
Energy efficiency class
A
-
Washing Performance
A
-
Spin Drying Class
A
-
Spin Drying Performance (%)
44%
-
Noise level -Wash (PWL)
56 dBA
-
Noise level -Spin (PWL)
74 dBA
-
Noise level -Dry (PWL)
65 dBA
PROGRAMS(COURSE)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Plus
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Outdoor
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Dry Only
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Timedry(Dry Course)
Yes
PROGRAMS(DOWNLOAD)
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Small Load
Yes
-
Skin Care
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Deodorization
Yes
-
Single Garment
Yes
-
Color Protection
Yes
-
Noise Minimize
Yes
-
Minimize Wrinkles
Yes
-
Lightly soiled items
Yes
-
Minimize detergent residue
Yes
-
Sleeve hems and collars
Yes
-
Juice and food stains
Yes
-
Quick Tub Clean
Yes
-
Proofing
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Light soil
Yes
-
Normal soil
Yes
-
Heavy soil
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Steam wash
Yes
-
Steam Softner
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Dry option
Yes
-
Dry_Normal
Yes
-
Dry_Iron
Yes
-
Dry_Eco
Yes
-
Dry_30min
Yes
-
Dry_60min
Yes
-
Dry_90min
Yes
-
Dry_120min
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Time Delay
3-19 hrs
-
Running Time indicator
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 850 x 675
-
Dimension with packing (WxDxH)
660 x 705 x 885 mm
-
Weight(kg)
76
-
Weight with packing(kg)
80
