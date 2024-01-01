Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12/8kg Silver Washer Dryer Combo, TWINWash Upgradable, TrueSteam, ThinQ, Silver

12/8kg Silver Washer Dryer Combo, TWINWash Upgradable, TrueSteam, ThinQ, Silver

FH6G1BCHK6N

12/8kg Silver Washer Dryer Combo, TWINWash Upgradable, TrueSteam, ThinQ, Silver

Summary

DIMENSIONS

dimension
CAPACITY
12kg Wash/8kg Dry
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
600 × 850 × 675
MAIN TECHNOLOGY:
TrueSteam with Allergy Care, Steam Refresh and Steam Softener
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT:
Inverter Direct Drive

FEATURES

  • Model type

    Front Loader

  • Color

    Silver

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Drum Volume(L)

    77

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Load detect

    Yes

  • Foam sensing & removal

    Yes

  • Variable Spin speed

    1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/20/30/40/50/60/95 ℃

  • Hot & Cold Water option

    option

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Spray Rinse system

    Yes

  • Atomizing system

    Yes

  • Door Switch Type

    Auto Door

  • Motor type

    Direct Drive

  • Display

    Big Touch LED

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    Wave Lifter

  • Trim kit design

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Door size

    535mm

  • Door Openning Angle

    125°

  • Door Rim

    New Metalic Color

  • Aqua-Lock

    Yes

  • Front Cover

    Black Tempered Glass

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Water Consumption (wash)

    69

  • Water Consumption (dry)

    61

  • Energy Consumption cold

    0.663kWh/kg

  • Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)

    10

  • Cycle Time (40℃ Cotton)

    105 min

  • Energy efficiency class

    A

  • Washing Performance

    A

  • Spin Drying Class

    A

  • Spin Drying Performance (%)

    44%

  • Noise level -Wash (PWL)

    56 dBA

  • Noise level -Spin (PWL)

    74 dBA

  • Noise level -Dry (PWL)

    65 dBA

PROGRAMS(COURSE)

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Plus

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Dry Only

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Timedry(Dry Course)

    Yes

PROGRAMS(DOWNLOAD)

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • School Uniform

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Gym Clothes

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Deodorization

    Yes

  • Single Garment

    Yes

  • Color Protection

    Yes

  • Noise Minimize

    Yes

  • Minimize Wrinkles

    Yes

  • Lightly soiled items

    Yes

  • Minimize detergent residue

    Yes

  • Sleeve hems and collars

    Yes

  • Juice and food stains

    Yes

  • Quick Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Proofing

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Light soil

    Yes

  • Normal soil

    Yes

  • Heavy soil

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Steam wash

    Yes

  • Steam Softner

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Dry option

    Yes

  • Dry_Normal

    Yes

  • Dry_Iron

    Yes

  • Dry_Eco

    Yes

  • Dry_30min

    Yes

  • Dry_60min

    Yes

  • Dry_90min

    Yes

  • Dry_120min

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Time Delay

    3-19 hrs

  • Running Time indicator

    Yes

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Alarm

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 850 x 675

  • Dimension with packing (WxDxH)

    660 x 705 x 885 mm

  • Weight(kg)

    76

  • Weight with packing(kg)

    80

What people are saying

