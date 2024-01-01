15kg Front Loader Washing Machine in Essence Graphite Finish

*Standard depth comparison based on the standard dimension of W600 x H850 x D660 for LG washing machines with up to 12kg capacity. XL capacity dimension comparison of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).

**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Please refer to the product image gallery.

***Important: At 950mm high, this washing machine is taller than the standard 940mm under counter height of standard kitchen counters