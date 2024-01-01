We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6KG capacity
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Direct Drive Front Loader
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
6
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Door size (mm)
300
-
Door Opening Angle
180
-
Variable Spin Speed
1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Time Delay (hour)
3~19
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time indicator
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive Motor
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
with Foam sensing & removal
Yes
-
Cycle Reserve System
Yes
-
Load detect
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Quick
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Bio Care
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Medic rinse
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
600 x 850 x 550
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
61
