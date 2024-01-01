We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7kg White Front Load Washing Machine
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Model type
Front Loader
-
Color
White
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7
-
Drum Volume(L)
58
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Load detect
Yes
-
Foam sensing & removal
Yes
-
Variable Spin speed
1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/30/40/60/95 oC
-
Cycle Reserve System
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Bimetal
-
Motor type
Direct Drive
-
Display
Non display
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Door size(mm)
300
-
Door Openning Angle(o)c
180
-
Door Rim
White
PERFORMANCE(OLD IEC)
-
Water Consumption (wash)(L)
49
-
Energy Consumption cold(kWh)
1.05
-
Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)
0
-
Cycle Time (40oC Cotton)(min.)
83
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A+++
-
Washing Performance
A
-
Spin Drying Class
B
-
Spin Drying Performance (%)
58%
-
Noise level -Wash (PWL)
54 dBA
-
Noise level -Spin (PWL)
72 dBA
-
Rated Capacity
7kg
-
Water Consumption (L/Anual)
10000
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Anual)
194
-
Et60, Et601/2, Et401/2 (kWh)
0.98 / 0.71 / 0.60
-
Off-mode, left-on mode power consumption(W)
0.33
-
Maximum spin speed (RPM)
1000
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton Eco 60℃+Intensive+Max rpm
-
t60, t601/2, t401/2 (Min,)
225 / 203 / 206
PROGRAMS(COURSE)
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Quick
Yes
-
Synthetic(Easy care)
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Bed cover (Blanket)
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*D*H)
600*550*850
-
Dimension with packing (W*D*H)
660x655x885 mm
-
Weight
61
-
Weight with packing
65
-
Adjustable Leg
10
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years on machine10 years on motor
