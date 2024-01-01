We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Front Loading Washing Machine (17kg)
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Wash Capacity
17 Kg
-
Max. spin speed
1200rpm
-
Color
VCM
-
Door
Cr hairline
-
Drum Volume
112Liters
-
Programs
Refresh, Allergy care, Duvet, Easy care, Cotton eco, Cotton, sport wear, Dark wash, Cold Wash, wool, Quick 30, Silent wash
-
Wash options
Soak, Rinse+spin, Intensive, Normal, Time save
-
Rinse options
Rinse++ Hold, Normal+ Hold, Rinse++, Rinse+, Normal
-
Additional options
Favorite, Tub Clean, Pre wash, Crease care, Beeper
-
Temp
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Smart diagnosis/Energy Saving
A++
