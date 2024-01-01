We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stainless Silver Finish, 6 Motion Washer Dryer (17/9 kg)
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Temperature Range
Cold ~ 95 degrees C
-
Spin Speeds (rpm)
400/600/800/1000/1200
-
Spin Speed Options
5
-
Remaining Time Delay
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display
Yes
-
Fault Diagnosis (digital display)
Yes
-
Dimension (W*D*H)
686*767*982
-
Capacity
17kg Washer / 9kg Dryer
-
Colour
Stainless Silver
-
Energy Rating
A++
WASH PROGRAMS
-
Baby Care
Sports Wear
-
Wool
Duvet
-
Synthetic
Quick Wash
-
Rinse+Spin
Refresh
-
Quick 30
Rinse+Spin
-
Only Spin
Allergy Care
-
Handwash
Wool
-
Delicate
Cotton Eco
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Blanket
Easy Care
OPTIONAL PROGRAMS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Time Save
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Rinse Plus
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Crease Care
Tub Clean
-
Intensive Wash
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
HIGHLIGHTS
-
6 - Motion
Yes
-
Rinse Plus
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Door Diameter (mm)
390
-
Capacity(Kg)
17/9 (Combo)
-
Color
STS
-
Fuzzy Logic
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Quick 30 Program
Yes
AESTHETICS
-
Anti Rat Cover
Yes
-
Program Selection
Jog Dial
-
Door Opening Angle
170 Degrees
-
Chrome on Door
Yes
-
Door Diameter (mm)
390
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years on machine10 years on motor
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.