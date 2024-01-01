We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Direct Drive Motor
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Washing machine
-
Detail W/M Type
Steam Washer
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
8
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Color
Luxury Silver
-
Door size (mm)
300
-
Door Opening Angle
165
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Time Delay (hour)
3~19
SPECICAL FEATURES
-
Motor Type
Direct drive motor
-
Steam function
Yes
-
Stand-by power zero function
yes
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Cycle Reserve System
Yes
-
Big LED
Yes
-
Door Rim
Metallic sprayed
PERFORMANCE
-
Water Consumption(liter)
52
-
Energy efficiency class
A
-
Washing performance class
A
-
Spin performance class
A
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care
yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
600x842x590
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
69
