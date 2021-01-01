Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
8kg Front Loader Washing Machine in Middle Black Finish

8kg Front Loader Washing Machine in Middle Black Finish

8kg Front Loader Washing Machine in Middle Black Finish

F2Y1TYP6J
Front view of 9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Middle Black Finish, F2Y1VYP6J
Front open
Top
Drum
display
Detergent open
Left side
Right side open
Right side
Right side
Side
Back
Key Features

  • 6 Motion DD
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • Steam™
  • Tub Clean washing drum cleaning feature
  • Smart Diagnosis™
Cutout of the inside of a washing machine

Cutout of the inside of a washing machine

Design in perfect harmony

LG washing machine with new design brings a stylish highlight to any interior space.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Meticulous design

The image shows the fabric and dust in the fibers

Allergy Care anti-allergy wash cycle

Steam cleaning to remove dust mites

The 6 motion dd logo is in the middle of the flow creating a circular shape

6 Motion DD washing technology

Optimal washing solution

Washing machine motor and 10 year warranty card

10 year warranty

Reliable warranty policy

Steam™

Steam cleaning to remove allergens from fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria have been eliminated with steam cleaning technology.

*Allergy Care anti-allergy washing cycle is certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) to help reduce allergens caused by house dust mites.

6 Motion DD washing technology

Optimal washing solution

The washing machine has an Inverter Direct Drive™ motor that can create up to six different washing motions, helping to properly care for fabrics and deliver super clean washes.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Washing machine motor and logo on black wavy background

Washing machine motor and logo on black wavy background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Direct Drive™ motor.

*10 year warranty applies to Direct Drive motors only.

Elegant design

Enhance the interior space in your home

Choose a washing machine that matches your interior design ideas.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Smart Diagnosis™

Identify errors quickly
and easily

Smart Diagnosis™ gives you composure with the ability to easily identify problems.

Smart Diagnostics™ lets you know about your washing machine's problems via notifications on your phone

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*This function may provide different accessibility features, depending on the level of program updates on the smartphone.

Enhance your washing experience with a simple and elegant washing machine design

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

FAQ

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint? 

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.<br>

2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.<br>

2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected<br>

3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent<br>

4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather

Q.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.<br>

2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.<br>

3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

[De] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

All Spec

What people are saying

