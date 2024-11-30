Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9kg Front Loader Washer with Inverter Direct Drive in Silver Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

9kg Front Loader Washer with Inverter Direct Drive in Silver Finish

F4J3VYP5L

9kg Front Loader Washer with Inverter Direct Drive in Silver Finish

Front View

Less vibration, Less noise

Less vibration, Less noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. We know it is one of the best washing machine motors on the market, which is why all our machines come with a standard 10 year warranty on the motor. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

dimension
CAPACITY
9kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
600 x 550 x 850
MAIN TECHNOLOGY:
Less vibration, Less noise
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT:
Smart Diagnosis™

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

KEY FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

KEY FEATURES

  • Body Color

    Luxury Silver

  • Door Type

    Chrome Door

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • ColdWash

    Yes

KEY FEATURES

  • Display Background color

    Black

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay End

    Yes

KEY FEATURES

  • Dial Knop

    Silver

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Time Delay(Delay End)

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Wash Option - Intensive

    Yes

  • Wash Option - Normal

    Yes

  • Rinse Option - Normal

    Yes

BASIC

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

  • Spin speed

    1000/900/ 800/600/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power zero

    Yes

  • Door Switch type

    Manual Door

  • Door Openning Angle (º)

    150

  • Drum Volume (liters)

    58

  • Drum Hole Size (mm)

    300 (R)

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Lifter

  • Contol - Program selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Contol - Diaplay Type

    LED Display

  • Contol - Figure indicator

    18:88

  • Contol - Delay timer

    3-19 hrs

  • Contol - Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Contol - Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Contol - Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Contol - Error Message Alarm

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 540

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    600

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1005

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Weight (kg)

    60

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    64

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cycle No.

    10

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+ (Cotton Large)

    Yes

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Delicates (Delicate)

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand / Wool)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    A+++

FEATURES

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Centum System

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    PLASTIC LIFTER

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Type

    Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    No

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)

    660 x 540 x 890

  • Weight(kg)

    60

  • Weight include packing(kg)

    64

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Silver

  • Door Type

    Glass Door

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Speed 14

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 