9kg Front Loader Washer with Inverter Direct Drive in Silver Finish
Smart Diagnosis™
Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
No
KEY FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Body Color
Luxury Silver
-
Door Type
Chrome Door
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
ColdWash
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Display Background color
Black
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Delay End
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Dial Knop
Silver
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
No
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Wash Option - Intensive
Yes
-
Wash Option - Normal
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Normal
Yes
BASIC
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
-
Spin speed
1000/900/ 800/600/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power zero
Yes
-
Door Switch type
Manual Door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
150
-
Drum Volume (liters)
58
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
STS Lifter
-
Contol - Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Contol - Diaplay Type
LED Display
-
Contol - Figure indicator
18:88
-
Contol - Delay timer
3-19 hrs
-
Contol - Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Contol - Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Contol - Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Contol - Error Message Alarm
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 540
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
600
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1005
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 550
-
Weight (kg)
60
-
Weight include packing (kg)
64
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cycle No.
10
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+ (Cotton Large)
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Delicates (Delicate)
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
A+++
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
PLASTIC LIFTER
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Steam+
No
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Type
Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
No
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 850 x 550
-
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
660 x 540 x 890
-
Weight(kg)
60
-
Weight include packing(kg)
64
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Silver
-
Door Type
Glass Door
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
No
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Speed 14
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
