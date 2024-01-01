We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9Kg Silver Inverter Direct Drive Front Loader Washing Machine
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes (Post DD)
-
Steam™ (True/Spa/-)
Spa
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A+++ -30%
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Smart function - Smart Diagnosis
Version 3.0
-
Smart function - NFC (Download cycle, NFC)
Yes
FEATURES
-
Finish - Body Color
VCM
-
Finish - Door
Stone Silver
-
Finish - Display Background color
Black
-
Finish - Dial Knop
Silver
-
Basic - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
-
Basic - Spin speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Basic - Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Basic - Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Basic - Auto Restart
Yes
-
Basic - Standby Power zero
Yes
-
Basic - Door Switch type
Auto Door
-
Basic - Door Openning Angle (º)
150
-
Basic - Drum Volume (liters)
59
-
Basic - Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Basic - Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Basic - Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Contol - Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Contol - Diaplay Type
White LED
-
Contol - Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Contol - Delay timer
3-19 hrs
-
Contol - Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Contol - Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Contol - Error Message Alarm
Yes
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cycle No.
14
-
General - Cotton
Yes
-
General - Cotton +
Yes
-
General - Mix
Yes
-
General - Easy Care
Yes
-
General - Duvet
Yes
-
Caring - Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)
Yes
-
Caring - Gentle Care
Yes
-
Caring - Stain Care
Yes
-
Caring - Hygiene
Yes
-
Caring - Baby Care
Yes
-
Caring - Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam only)
Yes
-
Special - Sports Wear
Yes
-
Special - Dark Wash
Yes
-
Special - Silent Wash
Yes
-
Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
-
Special - Quick 30
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wash Option - Intensive
Yes
-
Wash Option - Normal
Yes
-
Wash Option - Time Save
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Normal
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Rinse+
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 850 x 560
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
660 x 655 x 885
-
Weight(kg)
63
-
Weight include packing(kg)
66
