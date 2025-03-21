Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
13Kg Front Loader with AI DD™ & Steam+™ in Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

13Kg Front Loader with AI DD™ & Steam+™ in Black Finish

F4Y9LWP2ZB

13Kg Front Loader with AI DD™ & Steam+™ in Black Finish

()
  • Front view
  • Front view with door open
  • Panel view
  • Drum view
  • Panel view
  • Detergent port
  • Detergent port
  • Top left perspective
  • Top left perspective with detergent port
  • Left side
  • Right side view with door open
  • Right side view
  • Perspective
  • Side view
  • Back view
Front view
Front view with door open
Panel view
Drum view
Panel view
Detergent port
Detergent port
Top left perspective
Top left perspective with detergent port
Left side
Right side view with door open
Right side view
Perspective
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • AI DD™
  • TurboWash™360˚
  • Steam+™
  • Bigger Capacity
  • ThinQ™
More

LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg Thoroughly yet gentle incredibly fast

LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg AI DD™, TurboWash™360˚, Steam+™, Bigger Capacity

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on November 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9BWP2W vs. FY10SD4). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg What is AI DD™

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option.(F4V9BWP2W vs. FH4G1JCSK2).The results may be different depending on the environment.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.

LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg More Energy Efficiency

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.

LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg 3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

Steam+™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg 30% Less Wrinkles

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
LG F4V9BWP2E 12 kg 99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

More Durable and Hygienic

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

F2Y1VYP6J

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13.0

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Centum System

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 615

  • Weight (kg)

    73.0

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 705

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    655

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1145

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    77.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096039045

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 