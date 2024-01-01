We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7kg Front Loader Washer with Inverter Direct Drive in Silver Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Body Color
Luxury Silver
-
Door Type
Chrome Door
-
Display Background color
Black
-
Dial Knop
Silver
BASIC
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7
-
Spin speed
1000/900/ 800/600/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power zero
Yes
-
Door Switch type
Manual Door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
150
-
Drum Volume (liters)
58
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
STS Lifter
-
Contol - Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Contol - Diaplay Type
LED Display
-
Contol - Figure indicator
18:88
-
Contol - Delay timer
3-19 hrs
-
Contol - Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Contol - Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Contol - Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Contol - Error Message Alarm
Yes
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cycle No.
10
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+ (Cotton Large)
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Delicates (Delicate)
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wash Option - Intensive
Yes
-
Wash Option - Normal
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Normal
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 850 x 440
-
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
660 x 540 x 890
-
Weight(kg)
60
-
Weight include packing(kg)
64
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.