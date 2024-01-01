Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7kg Front Loader Washer with Inverter Direct Drive in Silver Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

7kg Front Loader Washer with Inverter Direct Drive in Silver Finish

FH0J3HDNP5P

FH0J3HDNP5P

7kg Front Loader Washer with Inverter Direct Drive in Silver Finish

(0)
LG FH0J3HDNP5P Front View
Less vibration, Less noise

Less vibration, Less noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. We know it is one of the best washing machine motors on the market, which is why all our machines come with a standard 10 year warranty on the motor. Nothing standard about that now, is there?
Smart Diagnosis™


Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

dimension
CAPACITY
7kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
600 x 850 x 440
MAIN TECHNOLOGY:
Less vibration, Less noise
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT:
Smart Diagnosis™

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Body Color

    Luxury Silver

  • Door Type

    Chrome Door

  • Display Background color

    Black

  • Dial Knop

    Silver

BASIC

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7

  • Spin speed

    1000/900/ 800/600/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power zero

    Yes

  • Door Switch type

    Manual Door

  • Door Openning Angle (º)

    150

  • Drum Volume (liters)

    58

  • Drum Hole Size (mm)

    300 (R)

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Lifter

  • Contol - Program selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Contol - Diaplay Type

    LED Display

  • Contol - Figure indicator

    18:88

  • Contol - Delay timer

    3-19 hrs

  • Contol - Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Contol - Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Contol - Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Contol - Error Message Alarm

    Yes

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cycle No.

    10

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+ (Cotton Large)

    Yes

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Delicates (Delicate)

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand / Wool)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Time Delay(Delay End)

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wash Option - Intensive

    Yes

  • Wash Option - Normal

    Yes

  • Rinse Option - Normal

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 850 x 440

  • Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)

    660 x 540 x 890

  • Weight(kg)

    60

  • Weight include packing(kg)

    64

What people are saying

No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 