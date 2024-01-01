We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg A++ Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*Global Warming Potential : R290:3, R134a:1340.
Visible and Elegant Design
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
8kg
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Energy
A++
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Energy Consumption
235.0 kWh / year
-
Display
Big LED
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Condenser Care
No
SPECIFICATION
-
Noise
65 dB
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Delay End
No
SPECIFICATION
-
Refrigerant
R290
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Drum Care
No
SPECIFICATION
-
Dimension(W x D x H)
600 x 850 x 610
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dry Level
Yes
-
Favourite
No
-
Less Time
No
-
More Time
No
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Steam
No
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
No
BARCODE
-
BARCODE
No
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1043
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 610
-
Weight (kg)
48
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
No
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Inverter Motor
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Reversible door
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
TrueSteam
No
-
Type
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
DARK SILVER
-
Door Type
No
PROGRAMS
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
-
AI Dry
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
No
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bulky Item
No
-
Cool Air
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Speed 30
No
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
OutDoor Refresh
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Steam Hygiene
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
No
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
