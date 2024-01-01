We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg A+++ -10 Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.
Kill 99.9% Bacteria with LG Tumble Dryer
*Tested under the supervision of TUV SUD, LG clothes dryer reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care cycle.
**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
**The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Quick Dry when You are Busy
*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)
Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control from Anywhere
Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle
Pairing for More Intelligence
*It may not work properly depending on the usage environment. *LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
Key Specs
-
Body Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bulky Item
No
-
Cool Air
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Dry
No
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Refresh
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Steam Hygiene
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
LoadSense
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TrueSteam
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
-
Weight (kg)
56.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Dry Level
3 Levels
-
Favourite
No
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Time Dry
No
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Steam
No
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806084621443
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
