7.5KG Ventilation Tumble Dryer - TD-V75125E
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Dryer
-
Detail W/M Type
Ventilation type
CAPACITY
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
7.5
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Colour
Metallic
-
Door Opening Angle
150
-
Lint filte
Yes
-
# of Knob
Silver insert
-
Condensing type
no
-
Sensor dry
Yes
-
Timed dry
yes
-
Reversible door
Yes
-
Stacking kit available
yes
-
Door type
Rectangular
-
Drum light
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Time Delay (hour)
1~19
-
Running Time indicator
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
-
Clean filter
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
4.83
-
Energy efficiency class
C
PROGRAMS
-
Child-Look
yes
-
Time Delay
yes
PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Sensor Dry
4
-
Exrea dry
Yes
-
Very dry
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
-
Light dry
Yes
-
Iron dry
Yes
-
Machine Iron
Yes
-
Normal
yes
-
Less dry
yes
-
Damp dry
yes
-
Mixed-Fabrics
3
-
Very Dry
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Special Cares
2
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Timed Drying
Yes
-
Warm 40 min.
Yes
-
Cool Air 20 min.
Yes
-
Rack dry
Yes
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Time delay
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
595x600x850
-
Packing
680x664x890
-
Adjustable Leg
yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
40
-
Packing
45
