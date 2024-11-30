We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3 Garment Styler Slim with TrueSteam™ in Mirrored Glass finish
Tested by Intertek
Verified to sterilize 99.9% of E.coli and S.epidermidis.
Certified by BAF
Tested about reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite Allergen and reduction of Live House Dust Mites and Fungi.
*Use while door is open 45º. If door is closed, the course does not operate.
*Drain tank (1.5 Liters) may be filled before end of Dehumidify cycle depending on the Environment.
*LG test results (May vary ±10% per machine).
*Based on 2hr dehumidification cycle.
Download Cycle
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
No
SPECIFICATION
-
Model (Color)
S3MFC.ALMQESA (Mirror)
-
Size
445 mm x 1,850 mm x 585 mm (W x H x D)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Delay Start
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Door
Round
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Night Care
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
3 Hangers + 1 Pants
BARCODE
-
BARCODE
No
CAPACITY
-
Capacity
5.2kg
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
No
-
Display Type
LED
-
Figure Indicator
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1010
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445 x 1850 x 585
-
Weight (kg)
83
DOWNLOADABLE PROGRAMS
-
Baby Clothes Sanitize
Yes
-
Bedding/Pillow Sanitize
Yes
-
Doll Sanitize
Yes
-
Dress Shirts
Yes
-
Fur/Leather Styling
Yes
-
Jeans Styling
Yes
-
Old Clothes Styling
Yes
-
Padded Coat Styling
Yes
-
Pants Styling
Yes
-
Rain/Snow Dry
Yes
-
Scarf Styling
Yes
-
School Uniform Styling
Yes
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Static Removal
Yes
-
Suit/School Uniform Sanitize
Yes
-
Swimsuit Dry
Yes
-
Thick Down Jacket Dry
Yes
-
Thin Padded Coat Dry
Yes
-
Warm Blankets
Yes
-
Warm Overcoats
Yes
-
Wool/Knitwear Dry
Yes
-
Yoga Outfit Dry
Yes
-
Yoga Outfit Styling
Yes
FEATURES
-
Aroma Kit
Yes
-
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Yes
-
Drying Type
HEAT PUMP TECH
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Fill Water Indicator
Yes
-
Interior Light
Yes
-
Max RPM of Moving Hanger
180
-
Moving Hanger
Yes
-
Pants Crease Care
Yes
-
Reversible door
No
-
TrueSteam
Yes
-
Versatile Shelf
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Mirror
-
Door Color
Mirror
-
Door Type(Material)
Mirror
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)
No
-
Carpet Install Spike (Qty)
No
-
Drip Tray (Qty)
1
-
Pants Hanger (Qty)
1
-
Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)
No
-
Regular Hanger (Qty)
3
-
Shelf (Qty)
1
PROGRAMS
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Dress shirt dry
No
-
Gentle Dry - Dehumidify
Yes
-
Gentle Dry - Normal
Yes
-
Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow
Yes
-
Gentle Dry - Time Dry
Yes
-
Refresh - Heavy
Yes
-
Refresh - Light
Yes
-
Refresh - Normal
Yes
-
Sanitary - Bedding
Yes
-
Sanitary - Fine Dust
Yes
-
Sanitary - Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Sanitary - Kid's Item
No
-
Sanitary - Normal
Yes
-
Special Care - Pants Crease
No
-
Special Care - School Uniform
No
-
Special Care - Sportswear
Yes
-
Special Care - Suits/Coats
Yes
-
Special Care - Wool/Knit
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
