3 Garment Styler Slim with TrueSteam™ in Mirrored Glass finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

3 Garment Styler Slim with TrueSteam™ in Mirrored Glass finish
S3MFC

S3MFC

3 Garment Styler Slim with TrueSteam™ in Mirrored Glass finish

(0)
S3MFC
Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home

Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home

Unpleasant smells, harmful pollutants, dripping wet, wrinkles, seasonal clothes and even difficult to clean items. Effortlessly remove them quickly and effectively at your home.

Bekleidungspflege mit Dampf

Steam Clothing Care

LG Styler's deep-penetrating TrueSteam™ consists of pure water and gently Moving Hanger help reduce allergens, odors and wrinkles in your clothes. Low temperature drying system dries clothing faster than air drying, preventing shrinking and damage caused by heat.

Shake off Wrinkles and Odors

Refresh

Shake off Wrinkles and Odors

Care for suits, dresses, sweaters and more with the touch of a button, so you and your clothes will always look at your best. Shake off ODORS, leaving your clothes as fresh as a daisy!

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Efficiently Reduce Allergens
Sanitize

Efficiently Reduce Allergens

The healthy way to treat your clothes! Allergens and bacteria reduced up to 99.9% by TrueSteam™. Easily sanitize fabrics and items that are difficult or impossible to wash. TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Tested by Intertek

 

Verified to sterilize 99.9% of E.coli and S.epidermidis.

Certified by BAF

 

Tested about reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite Allergen and reduction of Live House Dust Mites and Fungi.

Prevent Shrinkage and Damage
Gentle Dry

Prevent Shrinkage and Damage

Gently dry clothes that require special care without worrying about shrinkage or damage. No more dampness or accidental damage - only fresh, clean clothes as they were meant to be!

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Even Refresh Your Space
Dehumidify

Even Refresh Your Space

Keep your clothes refreshed, as well as your closet and indoor spaces. LG Styler helps to refresh surrounding clothes and atmosphere.

*Use while door is open 45º. If door is closed, the course does not operate.
*Drain tank (1.5 Liters) may be filled before end of Dehumidify cycle depending on the Environment.
*LG test results (May vary ±10% per machine).
*Based on 2hr dehumidification cycle.

Perfectly Crease Pants
Pants Press

Perfectly Crease Pants

Keep pant creases looking crisp while reducing general wrinkling. Quick and easy care for your pants.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Check Your Look Immediately

Mirror Design

Check Your Look Immediately

The fascinating exteriors of LG Styler with Mirror Design can complement the design of any place in your home. You can take clothes out and try it out in front of the LG Styler.

Smart Convenience with WiFi

SmartThinQ™

Smart Convenience with WiFi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor precious garments from anywhere, anytime. You can control track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles.

Download Cycle

Ready to go

Ready to go

Athletic Uniform/Equipment

Athletic Uniform/Equipment

Air Fresh

Air Fresh

Extra Pants Care

Extra Pants Care

Shawls/Neckties

Shawls/Neckties

Silent Mode

Silent Mode

Warms up

Warms up

Static Removal

Static Removal

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

s3mfc

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Child Lock

    No

SPECIFICATION

  • Model (Color)

    S3MFC.ALMQESA (Mirror)

  • Size

    445 mm x 1,850 mm x 585 mm (W x H x D)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay Start

    Yes

SPECIFICATION

  • Door

    Round

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Night Care

    Yes

SPECIFICATION

  • Capacity

    3 Hangers + 1 Pants

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    No

CAPACITY

  • Capacity

    5.2kg

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Figure Indicator

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1010

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    445 x 1850 x 585

  • Weight (kg)

    83

DOWNLOADABLE PROGRAMS

  • Baby Clothes Sanitize

    Yes

  • Bedding/Pillow Sanitize

    Yes

  • Doll Sanitize

    Yes

  • Dress Shirts

    Yes

  • Fur/Leather Styling

    Yes

  • Jeans Styling

    Yes

  • Old Clothes Styling

    Yes

  • Padded Coat Styling

    Yes

  • Pants Styling

    Yes

  • Rain/Snow Dry

    Yes

  • Scarf Styling

    Yes

  • School Uniform Styling

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    Yes

  • Static Removal

    Yes

  • Suit/School Uniform Sanitize

    Yes

  • Swimsuit Dry

    Yes

  • Thick Down Jacket Dry

    Yes

  • Thin Padded Coat Dry

    Yes

  • Warm Blankets

    Yes

  • Warm Overcoats

    Yes

  • Wool/Knitwear Dry

    Yes

  • Yoga Outfit Dry

    Yes

  • Yoga Outfit Styling

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Aroma Kit

    Yes

  • DEHUMIDIFICATION

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    HEAT PUMP TECH

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Fill Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Interior Light

    Yes

  • Max RPM of Moving Hanger

    180

  • Moving Hanger

    Yes

  • Pants Crease Care

    Yes

  • Reversible door

    No

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

  • Versatile Shelf

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Mirror

  • Door Color

    Mirror

  • Door Type(Material)

    Mirror

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

    No

  • Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

    No

  • Drip Tray (Qty)

    1

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    1

  • Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

    No

  • Regular Hanger (Qty)

    3

  • Shelf (Qty)

    1

PROGRAMS

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Dress shirt dry

    No

  • Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Normal

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Time Dry

    Yes

  • Refresh - Heavy

    Yes

  • Refresh - Light

    Yes

  • Refresh - Normal

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Bedding

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Fine Dust

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Kid's Item

    No

  • Sanitary - Normal

    Yes

  • Special Care - Pants Crease

    No

  • Special Care - School Uniform

    No

  • Special Care - Sportswear

    Yes

  • Special Care - Suits/Coats

    Yes

  • Special Care - Wool/Knit

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

