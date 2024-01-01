Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
16kg A+++ Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

16kg A+++ Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish

RH16U8JVCW

16kg A+++ Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish

(0)
Front

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Dual Saving on Energy & Time

Advanced inverter technology with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ provides the higher level of energy efficiency or shorter time than ever.
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
A -10% Energy Efficiency*

A -10% Energy Efficiency*

DAUL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer performs at the best possible energy efficiency level.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10Year Warranty

Dual 10Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Save Energy or Save Time
Eco Hybrid™

Save Energy or Save Time

Eco Hybrid™ technology provides the option to save energy or time depends on your lifesytle.

*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage

Gentle Care

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage

Low temperature dry can smoothen crease and reduce shrinkage with heatpump technology.
99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

Certified by BAF

Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites

Maintain High Drying Performance

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Maintain High Drying Performance

Auto Cleaning Condenser provides proper air flow to maintain high drying performance. Furthermore, it is hassle free of cleaning and provides more free time.
Always Keep Clean
Dual Filter

Always Keep Clean

Dual Filter makes dryer maintatain high drying performance by filtering out lints from clothes.
Optimize Drying Performance
Sensor Dry

Optimize Drying Performance

Detects the moisture on the clothes and set automatically drying time.
Door Installation for your space
Reversible Door

Door Installation for your space

Install the door way left or right depends on your space circumstances.

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

Smart ThinQ™

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Smart Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

SPECIFICATION

  • Capacity

    (27”) 16kg

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

SPECIFICATION

  • Dimension(W x D x H)

    700 x 770 x 990

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

SPECIFICATION

  • Finishing

    Black Steel

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    No

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    16

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    No

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 990 x 770

  • Weight (kg)

    74

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Reversible door

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • Type

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Door Type

    TEMPERED

PROGRAMS

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    Yes

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    No

  • Speed 30

    No

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • OutDoor Refresh

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 