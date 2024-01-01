We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16kg A+++ Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish
*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.
*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.
Certified by BAF
Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites
Smart Remote Control
Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.
Cycle Download
Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles
Smart Diagnosis™
Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
(27”) 16kg
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Dimension(W x D x H)
700 x 770 x 990
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Finishing
Black Steel
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dry Level
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
BARCODE
-
BARCODE
No
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
16
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
No
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 990 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
74
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Reversible door
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
TrueSteam
No
-
Type
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door Type
TEMPERED
PROGRAMS
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
-
AI Dry
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
Yes
-
Bulky Item
No
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Down Jacket Refresh
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
No
-
Speed 30
No
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
OutDoor Refresh
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Steam Hygiene
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Find locally
