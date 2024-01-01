We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
Kill 99.9% Bacteria with LG Tumble Dryer
*Tested under the supervision of TUV SUD, LG clothes dryer reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care cycle.
**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
**The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Quick Dry when You are Busy
*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)
Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control from Anywhere
Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle
Pairing for More Intelligence
*It may not work properly depending on the usage environment. *LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.