We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13kg Top Loader with Smart Inverter in Silver Finish
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
*LG Smart Inverter Washer saves 36% energy, which means 4.32 months usage. Tested by VDE in April 2017 with LG T2515VSAL and LG WF-T1480TD, using the normal program with 7.5Kg load.
*Product images are illustrative only and may differ from actual product.
Auto Restart
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
LoDecibel™
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
No
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Finish Body Color
Silver
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Air Dry
Yes
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Design
Diamond Glass Lid and Soft Closing / Wide Door
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
Yes
-
Hot Wash
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Process On/Off
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Tub Dry
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Water Plus
No
-
Wi-Fi
No
FABRIC CARE FEATURES
-
Smart Motion
Yes
MOTOR & WARRANTY
-
Motor Type
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Warranty
10 Year Warranty on the Motor
THINQ® TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis™
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Capacity
13Kg
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
DIMENSIONS(MM)
-
Tall
960
-
Width
590
-
Depth
606
COUNTRY
-
Country
Bahrain
Oman
Qatar
BARCODE
-
BARCODE
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
No
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 960 x 606
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1310
-
Weight (kg)
43
ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
No
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
No
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
JetSpray
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
No
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Steam
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
WaveForce
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Silver
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
Yes
-
Hygiene 40
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Sanitary 60
No
-
School Care
No
-
Silent
Yes
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sports Wear
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.