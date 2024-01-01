We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17kg Top Loader with Smart Inverter in White Finish
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Motor
What is the Smart Inverter?
Washing machines with Smart Inverter
*The product image is for illustration purposes only. The panel color may vary depending on the model.
*Normal washing cycle starts after the 8-minute pre-washing.
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T1785NEHT using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
*The product image is for illustration purposes only. The panel color may vary depending on the model.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
17
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632x1020x670
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
17
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
School Care
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sports Wear
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Hygiene 40
No
-
Sanitary 60
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-18 hours
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
JetSpray
No
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
No
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1390
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632x1020x670
-
Weight (kg)
42.5
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Rinse
4 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Tub Dry
Yes
-
Spin
4 Levels
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Tap Cold / Cold / Warm / Hot / Extra Hot
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Tub Clean
No
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806087965032
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
