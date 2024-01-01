18kg Top Loader with Smart Inverter in Silver Finish

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Punch+3

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

BMC Motor Protection holds the motor tightly so that it can minimize the noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.

CAPACITY
18kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
632 x 670 x 1020 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY:
Turbo Drum | Punch+3 Pulsator
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT:
Smart Inverter

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Capacity

    18kg

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Dimension (W x D x H) mm

    632 x 670 x 1020

  • Color

    Middle free silver

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Wi-Fi

    No

FEATURES

  • Performance

    ●Smart Inverter Motor
    ●Punch +3
    ●36% Energy Saving
    ●Smart Motion
    ●TurboDrum™
    ● Standby Power Save
    Auto Restart

  • Durability

    ●Motor 10year Warranty
    ●STS Drum + PLST Pulsator

  • Convenience

    ●Smart Diagnosis

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    HOT/WARM/COLD

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    18

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1020 x 670

  • Weight (kg)

    42.5

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Silver

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Silent

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

