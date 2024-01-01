We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
18kg Top Loader with Smart Inverter in Silver Finish
Auto Restart
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
Summary
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
18kg
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Dimension (W x D x H) mm
632 x 670 x 1020
-
Color
Middle free silver
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Wi-Fi
No
FEATURES
-
Performance
●Smart Inverter Motor
●Punch +3
●36% Energy Saving
●Smart Motion
●TurboDrum™
● Standby Power Save
Auto Restart
-
Durability
●Motor 10year Warranty
●STS Drum + PLST Pulsator
-
Convenience
●Smart Diagnosis
-
TurboWash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Steam
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
HOT/WARM/COLD
-
Water Level
10 Levels
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
18
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 670
-
Weight (kg)
42.5
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Silver
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Silent
Yes
-
Sports Wear
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.