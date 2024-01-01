Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24kg Top Loader with AI DD™ & TurboWash3D™ in Black Finish

T24H9EFHSTP

T24H9EFHSTP

Front view

Intelligent Care of 24% More Fabric Protection

Automatically optimize motion based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches  into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

A Powerful Clean in 39 Minutes

LG's TurboWash gives you clean and fresh clothing in just 39 minutes.

*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.

An Optimal Way to Wash

6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimized cycles to wash fabric.

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Agitating motion : A normal washing motion

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Swing motion : A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Rotating motion : Antangles the fabric and washes it clean

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Rubbing motion : Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Power motion : Enhances washing performance with the stronger and faster movement of the Pulsator

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Compressing motion : A high speed spin motion

A white piece of fabric is seenwith a cloud of steam surrounding it. The allergen free certified logo is in the bottom right corner.

Steam Away, Allergens and Bacteria

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that, allergens and bacteria are reduced with steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and Bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Streptococcus faecalis).

A Larger Lint Filter Keeps the Tub and Your Clothes Cleaner

A larger lint filter keeps your laundry and drum cleaner as dust and dirt comes off your clothes.

A Larger Lint Filter Keeps the Tub and Your Clothes Cleaner

*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.

The inside of the washing machine is visible and the three parts are enlarged in a circle.

Quiet Operator

This washer balancing vibration and spin speed with 4 vertical damper, 2 horizontal damper and 1 vibration sensor.

Same Size on the Outside, Bigger Capacity in the Inside

Do more laundry in one load with a washer that maximizes its interior space for a larger tub.

*Compared T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP.

LG ThinQ™

 

Smart Control, Smart Life

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. you can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

The 'scent' button on the LG washing machine is emphasized, a mother and daughter sit on the floor enjoying the smell of a towel that just came out of the washing machine that sits next to them. Petals are flying around them.

Enjoy Fresher Fabrics for Longer

Your laundry will smell fresher and longer when the softener gets deep into fabrics during the wash cycle.

*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Wave Force

Wave Force enhanced washing performance by the stronger and faster movement of Pulsator.

TurboDrum™

Pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents for thorough washing.

Jet Spray

The water jet aids quick and effective rinsing.
A gentle waves background with the Inverter DirectDrive 10 Year Warranty logo, the Inverter DirectDrive logo.

Long Lasting and High Reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.

DIMENSIONS

t24h9efhstp
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
24
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1070 x 730
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Steam
Yes

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    24

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1070 x 730

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    24

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

  • Hygiene 40

    Yes

  • Sanitary 60

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LCD + LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    No

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    No

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Side Water Fall

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1420

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1070 x 730

  • Weight (kg)

    59.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806087965001

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

