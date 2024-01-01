We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24kg Top Loader with AI DD™ & TurboWash3D™ in Black Finish
*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.
An Optimal Way to Wash
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and Bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Streptococcus faecalis).
A Larger Lint Filter Keeps the Tub and Your Clothes Cleaner
*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.
*Compared T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP.
LG ThinQ™
Smart Control, Smart Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Wave Force
TurboDrum™
Jet Spray
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
24
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1070 x 730
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
24
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
School Care
Yes
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
No
-
Hygiene 40
Yes
-
Sanitary 60
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LCD + LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
No
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
No
-
Punch + 3
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Side Water Fall
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
No
-
Smart Motion
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1420
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1070 x 730
-
Weight (kg)
59.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806087965001
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
