9kg Spirit Top Loader Washing Machine
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Body Color
BW
-
Cabinet Material
PCM
-
Inlet Valve
Cold & Hot
-
Voltage
220V~，50Hz
-
Power
200W
-
Capa.
9.0kg
-
Dimension (WxDxH, mm)
540*540*945
-
Packing Dimension (WxDxH, mm)
585*620*975
-
Product Net Weight (kg)
32
-
rpm , Max
740
-
Control plate
Sheet Type
-
Display
LED88
-
Program (Fig.)
Normal, Wool, Duvet, Silent
Pre Wask+: Norma, Quick Wash, Extra Clean, Tub Clean
-
Option (or Beeper or soil)
Temp.
-
Wash Algorithm
Current control
-
Inner Tub type
Semi STS
-
Water Level
10
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Suspension
Air Damper
-
Tub Dry & Air Dry
Yes
-
Jet Spary
no
-
Noise Filter
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes(3.0)
-
Door Glass
Transparent
-
Pump
Yes
-
Cabinet Base
High
-
