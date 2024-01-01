Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.5KG Ventilation Tumble Dryer - TD-V75125E

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.5KG Ventilation Tumble Dryer - TD-V75125E

TD-V75125E

7.5KG Ventilation Tumble Dryer - TD-V75125E

(0)
Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Dryer

  • Detail W/M Type

    Ventilation type

CAPACITY

  • Dry Capacity (kg)

    7.5

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Colour

    Metallic

  • Door Opening Angle

    150

  • Lint filte

    Yes

  • # of Knob

    Silver insert

  • Condensing type

    no

  • Sensor dry

    Yes

  • Timed dry

    yes

  • Reversible door

    Yes

  • Stacking kit available

    yes

  • Door type

    Rectangular

  • Drum light

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Time Delay (hour)

    1~19

  • Running Time indicator

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes

  • Clean filter

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh)

    4.83

  • Energy efficiency class

    C

PROGRAMS

  • Child-Look

    yes

  • Time Delay

    yes

PROGRAMS-DRYER

  • Sensor Dry

    4

  • Exrea dry

    Yes

  • Very dry

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

  • Light dry

    Yes

  • Iron dry

    Yes

  • Machine Iron

    Yes

  • Normal

    yes

  • Less dry

    yes

  • Damp dry

    yes

  • Mixed-Fabrics

    3

  • Very Dry

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Special Cares

    2

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Timed Drying

    Yes

  • Warm 40 min.

    Yes

  • Cool Air 20 min.

    Yes

  • Rack dry

    Yes

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Time delay

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )

  • Net

    595x600x850

  • Packing

    680x664x890

  • Adjustable Leg

    yes

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    40

  • Packing

    45

What people are saying

