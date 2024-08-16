Disclaimer

-"Smart Fresh Air” has been renamed to “AI Fresh”; this is a name change only and does not affect product functionality.

-To use 'AI Fresh' function, the product should to be connected to 'LG ThinQ' app.

LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

2)AI Saving Mode

-The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to 4.5% for stage 1 and up to 20% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.

-The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

-The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows:

1.Test Model: M876AAA582

2.Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load

3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%

4.Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours: Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.

5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator.

6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

-The video is for illustrative purposes only. Availability of products featuring AI Saving mode may vary by country.

3)ThinQ™

-EER 8.9 ('19Y) → EER 9.7 ('24Y)

-When using the energy saving mode Lv.2

