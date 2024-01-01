We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mobile Phone with 1.3 MP Camera, Tri-band, FM Radio, Polyphonic Ringtones
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Slide
-
QWERTY Keyboard
no
-
RF Band
900/1800/ 1900
-
Dimension:LxWxD(mm)
92x46x17.7
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
83
-
Depth(mm)
17.7
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
200
-
Display
262K TFT
-
External LCD (Pixel)
262K TFT
-
Digital zoom
4 x
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3.7V > 830 mAh LI-Ion (Inner Pack)
-
GPRS/EDGE (class)
Class 10 (4+1/3+2 slots), 32 - 48 kbps/No
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Instant Messaging
SMS/MMS/VideoMMS
-
Video MMS
Yes
-
Predictive Text Input (T10)
Yes
INTERNET
-
WAP (version)
2.0
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
Java (version)
2.0
-
MIDI (poly)
40
-
Built-in Hands Free
Yes
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
1.3
-
Internal Memory
5MB
-
MP4
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
DivX Video Playback
Yes
-
Form Factor
Slider
-
Network
GSM Tri-band(900/1800/1900)
-
PTT
Yes
-
Ring Tone
MP3/AAC/AAC+/AAC++
-
USB / PC Sync
Yes/Yes
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Voice recording
Yes
-
Wallpaper/screensaver
Yes/No
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.