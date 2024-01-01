We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mobile Phone with 2 MP Camera, QWERTY Keyboard, SMS, Email Wizard, and Social Networking
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
QWERTY Slider
-
QWERTY Keyboard
Yes
-
RF Band
900/1800/1900
-
Dimension:LxWxD(mm)
101.5X51X16.8
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
108
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
250
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
LI-Polymer Inner Pack/800mAh
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Video MMS
Yes
-
Predictive Text Input (T10)
Yes
INTERNET
-
WAP (version)
2.0
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
500+
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
Java (version)
MIDP 2.0
-
MIDI (poly)
40
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
2
-
Internal Memory
1GB NAND Flash/ 512MB SDRAM
-
External Memory
MicroSD (not included)
-
MP4
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Touch Screen
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stereo
Yes
-
DivX Video Playback
Yes
-
Network
GSM EDGE Triple-band (900/1800/1900)
-
USB / PC Sync
Yes/Yes
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Voice recording
Yes
-
Wallpaper/screensaver
Yes/No
